European Consortium Seeks Autism Drugs

A newly formed consortium led by Roche, King’s College London, and the advocacy group Autism Speaks will develop drugs and other treatments for autism spectrum disorders. Called European Autism Interventions, the consortium will receive a total of $38.7 million from the European Union, corporate participants, and Autism Speaks. Goals for the five-year project include validated cellular assays, animal models, biomarkers for patient segmentation, and new radioligands for use in positron emission tomography.
