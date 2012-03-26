Kurt C. Schreiber, 89, professor of chemistry emeritus at Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh, died on Oct. 24, 2011.
Born in Vienna, Schreiber immigrated to the U.S. in 1938. He then earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1942 from City College of New York. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in intelligence and criminal investigation. Subsequently, he earned a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1950 at Columbia University under William von Eggers Doering and conducted postdoctoral research with Saul Winstein at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Schreiber joined Duquesne as an assistant professor in the chemistry department in 1951. He served as chairman of the department from 1958 until 1972, associate dean for Duquesne’s College of Arts & Science from 1961 until 1966, and acting dean for the Graduate School of Arts & Science from 1982 until 1985. Schreiber retired in 1986.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1945. Schreiber was active in the Pittsburgh Section, serving as councilor for 12 years and chair in 1967–68. He was involved in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, B’nai Brith, and the Young Peoples Synagogue.
Schreiber received the Pittsburgh Award of the Pittsburgh Section of ACS in 1985, the Duquesne University President’s Award for Community Service in 1985, and the Duquesne University President’s Award for Teaching in 1979.
He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Lillian; sons, Emanuel and Samuel; daughter, Celia; and five grandchildren.
