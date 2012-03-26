Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Kurt C. Schreiber

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Kurt C. Schreiber, 89, professor of chemistry emeritus at Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh, died on Oct. 24, 2011.

Born in Vienna, Schreiber immigrated to the U.S. in 1938. He then earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1942 from City College of New York. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in intelligence and criminal investigation. Subsequently, he earned a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1950 at Columbia University under William von Eggers Doering and conducted postdoctoral research with Saul Winstein at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Schreiber joined Duquesne as an assistant professor in the chemistry department in 1951. He served as chairman of the department from 1958 until 1972, associate dean for Duquesne’s College of Arts & Science from 1961 until 1966, and acting dean for the Graduate School of Arts & Science from 1982 until 1985. Schreiber retired in 1986.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1945. Schreiber was active in the Pittsburgh Section, serving as councilor for 12 years and chair in 1967–68. He was involved in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, B’nai Brith, and the Young Peoples Synagogue.

Schreiber received the Pittsburgh Award of the Pittsburgh Section of ACS in 1985, the Duquesne University President’s Award for Community Service in 1985, and the Duquesne University President’s Award for Teaching in 1979.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Lillian; sons, Emanuel and Samuel; daughter, Celia; and five grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William O. Foye
Gilbert S. Panson
Charles H. Lochmüller

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE