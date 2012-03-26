Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Low ACS Voter Turnout

March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Jan. 30, pages 57 and 90, and March 5, page 61: Kimberly Prather is a professor at the University of California, San Diego, not UC Davis.

March 5, page 55: Ute Deichmann is a she not a he, as stated in the article.

Why is there only a 15% voter turnout in American Chemical Society elections (C&EN, Feb. 13, page 6)? I think the answer lies in the fact that ACS’s biggest problem is also its major asset—the size of the organization. A friend of mine and I were talking about this letter, and we both came to the conclusion that a cadre of people are active in the society, making up roughly 10–20% (our guess) of the actual membership. The rest believe the size of the organization is so large that their vote, and their voice, is meaningless.

This is particularly true of elections, since it seems the same names always seem to come up for election. There is an air of exclusivity to elective office in ACS. Only those in the 10–20% are welcome. I don’t think this is really the case, or at least I hope not. But at times it does feel that way, both at the national and local levels.

The challenge for ACS leadership is to find some sort of actions that disprove this perception. Simple words, no matter how comforting and welcoming, are an empty effort.

By Neal Golovin
Carmel, Ind.

I believe the low voter turnout occurs because the presidency of ACS means little to many of us. As an industrial chemist for most of my working life, the value of ACS to me was in the journals and regional and national meetings. The titular leader of ACS had little visible impact on what was largely a staff function.

If ACS would like larger voter participation, I suggest making the positions of ACS executive director and editor-in-chief of C&EN elective.

By Con McCormick
Raleigh, N.C.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rigoberto Hernandez elected 2025 ACS president-elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: An education in the Board of Directors’ duties
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Angela K. Wilson is 2021 ACS president-elect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE