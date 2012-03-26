Other Organizations

Bruce B. Darling will join the National Academy of Sciences and National Research Council as executive officer in July. He is currently vice president for laboratory management with the University of California system, overseeing the three national laboratories operated by the university for the Department of Energy: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. He will succeed E. William Colglazier, who has become science and technology adviser for the State Department.
Stanton F. McHardy has been promoted to assistant director of the microencapsulation and nanomaterials department in the chemistry and chemical engineering division at Southwest Research Institute. He was previously manager of the synthesis and process chemistry section. McHardy is also an adjunct professor with the chemistry department at the University of Texas, San Antonio. Southwest Research Institute is an independent, nonprofit, applied R&D organization based in San Antonio.
Richard Sedlak has been promoted from senior vice president of technical and international affairs to executive vice president of technical and international affairs at the American Cleaning Institute (formerly the Soap & Detergent Association). Dennis Griesing has retired as vice president of government affairs after 22 years as the organization’s top lobbyist. Douglas Troutman, who had been senior director of government affairs, has succeeded Griesing as vice president and counsel for government affairs. Nancy Bock, vice president of meetings and education, has been promoted to senior vice president of meetings and education. Evonne Jackson, manager of executive and legal affairs, has become governance and legal affairs manager.
