Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Pinpointing Gold’s Location In Zeolites

Microscopy analysis coupled with spectroscopy data identifies the chemical nature and lattice positions of single-gold-atom catalyst complexes

by Mitch Jacoby
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Microscopy pinpoints the position of a lone catalytic gold atom (yellow) in a zeolite NaY lattice. Al and Si are gray; other colors are oxygen.
Microscopy pinpoints the position of a lone catalytic gold atom (yellow in enlarged region) in a zeolite NaY lattice. Colors mark the position of oxygen in 12-membered channel openings.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Microscopy pinpoints the position of a lone catalytic gold atom (yellow) in a zeolite NaY lattice. Al and Si are gray; other colors are oxygen.

By using a scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) method, researchers have pinpointed the locations of individual catalytically active gold atoms in a zeolite support material (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201107391). Numerous studies in the past decade reporting nanosized gold clusters’ facility for catalyzing oxidations, hydrogenations, and other types of reactions have shattered the precious metal’s long-standing reputation as inert. Few of those studies, however, identified the catalytically active species and the atomic-scale interactions between gold and its support—information that could lead to improved catalysts. Jing Lu, Bruce C. Gates, and coworkers at the University of California, Davis, treated zeolite NaY, a porous crystalline solid, with Au(CH3)2L, where L is acetylacetonate and examined the product before and after using it to catalyze CO oxidation. On the basis of STEM and spectroscopic analysis, the team found that the ligands rapidly detach from gold upon exposure to CO and O2, forming complexes containing a single gold atom that is bonded to approximately one zeolite oxygen atom. The reaction correlates with a change in gold from Au(III) to Au(I) and the relocation of gold atoms within the zeolite lattice.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE