Rivertop Will Expand Glucarate Production

Montana-based Rivertop Renewables has picked contract manufacturer DTI to make glucarate chemicals from glucaric acid, which Rivertop derives from plant sugar oxidation. The agreement will support Rivertop’s contracts to supply glucarate-based corrosion inhibitors to customers inlcuding the State of Montana. DTI’s Danville, Va., site will enable Rivertop to produce 10 million lb of glucarates products per year. In addition, Rivertop plans to expand its R&D laboratories and build a semiworks plant at its headquarters in Missoula.
