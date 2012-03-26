Shell Selects U.S. Cracker Site

Shell Chemical has picked a location near Monaca, Pa., a town on the Ohio River about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, as the site where it plans to build an integrated ethylene cracker complex. When Shell introduced the project last June, the company said it would build in Appalachia to take advantage of local shale gas resources. Zinc producer Horsehead has given Shell an option to buy the site of its Monaca zinc operations. Shell says it still needs to conduct economic and environmental studies before it can give a final go-ahead.
