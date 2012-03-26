Shin-Etsu Picks China For Rare-Earth Alloys

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend $18 million to build a plant in Longyan City, in China’s Fujian province, to make rare-earth-containing alloys used in magnets. The facility will have a capacity of 3,000 metric tons per year and open in January 2013. The project is the latest step by Shin-Etsu, a major rare-earth-magnet producer, to deal with decreased exports of rare earths from China. Other efforts include participating in new rare-earth mining operations around the world and reducing the amount of rare earths in its products.
