Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

T. Lloyd Fletcher

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

T. Lloyd Fletcher, 94, a retired organic research chemist, died on Oct. 15, 2011, at his home in Seattle.

Born in Boydton, Va., Fletcher entered Clark University, in Worcester, Mass., at age 15, earning a B.A. in chemistry in 1937. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1949 under Karl P. Link.

After studying lignin at the U.S. Forest Products Laboratory in Madison, Fletcher joined the University of Washington Medical School’s surgery department, serving as head of its chemistry research lab for 21 years. Promoted to the rank of professor, Fletcher conducted research for the surgery department, as well as personal research in synthetic organic chemistry related to chemical carcinogenesis. He focused on fluorene compounds and chemotherapy, collaborating with Elizabeth C. and James A. Miller at UW Madison’s McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research.

In 1972, he moved his research team to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, where he headed the oncological organic chemistry department. He worked as an abstractor for Chemical Abstracts Service.

Before retiring in 1985, Fletcher authored or coauthored more than 100 publications.

Fletcher was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a member of Sigma Xi and the American Association for Cancer Research, and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1941.

Especially in retirement, he indulged his passions for food, music, art, theater, and literature, including poetry.

Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Martha, and son Malcolm, he is survived by his daughter, Pamela; sons Stephen and Anthony; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

William P. O'Conner Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William A. Remers
William G. Deichert

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE