T. Lloyd Fletcher, 94, a retired organic research chemist, died on Oct. 15, 2011, at his home in Seattle.
Born in Boydton, Va., Fletcher entered Clark University, in Worcester, Mass., at age 15, earning a B.A. in chemistry in 1937. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1949 under Karl P. Link.
After studying lignin at the U.S. Forest Products Laboratory in Madison, Fletcher joined the University of Washington Medical School’s surgery department, serving as head of its chemistry research lab for 21 years. Promoted to the rank of professor, Fletcher conducted research for the surgery department, as well as personal research in synthetic organic chemistry related to chemical carcinogenesis. He focused on fluorene compounds and chemotherapy, collaborating with Elizabeth C. and James A. Miller at UW Madison’s McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research.
In 1972, he moved his research team to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, where he headed the oncological organic chemistry department. He worked as an abstractor for Chemical Abstracts Service.
Before retiring in 1985, Fletcher authored or coauthored more than 100 publications.
Fletcher was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a member of Sigma Xi and the American Association for Cancer Research, and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1941.
Especially in retirement, he indulged his passions for food, music, art, theater, and literature, including poetry.
Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Martha, and son Malcolm, he is survived by his daughter, Pamela; sons Stephen and Anthony; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
