Trade Decision Hits China On Solar Cells

The Department of Commerce announced a draft decision last week imposing tariffs on Chinese-made photovoltaic solar cells imported to the U.S. An import duty ranging from 2.90 to 4.73% will be assessed on Chinese solar cells and panels because of unfair Chinese government support for these products. The decision is preliminary, and a final determination is expected in June, the Commerce Department said. The subsidy accusation—as well as a separate allegation of selling solar products below cost, or dumping—was brought by seven U.S. solar companies. A decision on the dumping allegation is expected in May.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter