U.S., U.K. Renew Science Cooperation

President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron affirmed both countries’ commitment to collaboration in science, innovation, and higher education. “What makes our relationship so vigorous and so lasting is that it draws its strength from roots far deeper and broader than government or the military,” said Cameron, who was making his first official visit to the U.S. earlier this month. The President and prime minister called attention to several areas in which the U.S. and the U.K. will continue to work together. Among these areas are bolstering global food security and better predicting and protecting against space weather events. In the health arena, the countries will work together to promote data sharing in the life sciences and to study emerging infectious diseases. Additional discussions included ways to provide more mobility and opportunity for students, researchers, and faculty to move back and forth between the two countries.