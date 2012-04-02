BASF To Sell Two Noncore Businesses

BASF is divesting two businesses it obtained through earlier acquisitions. The German company wants to sell its Conica Sports Surfaces business, which makes surface systems for tracks, gyms, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, the business came with BASF’s 2006 acquisition of Degussa’s construction chemicals unit. BASF says industrial flooring products made in Schaffhausen will be moved to other company locations. Separately, BASF will sell its QTA Quality Trait Analysis division to Eurofins Scientific for an undisclosed sum. QTA came with BASF’s 2010 acquisition of Cognis.
