Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 2, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 14

Industry executives at Pittcon 2012 strike a cautious note for the year ahead

Business

Chilly Outlook For Instruments

Industry executives at Pittcon 2012 strike a cautious note for the year ahead

Rethinking Molecular Machines

Makers of artificial molecular-scale devices grapple with how to make the field achieve its promise

Managing A Dearth Of Rare Earths

Chemical companies try various ways to adapt to rising prices and tight supplies

  • Materials

    Polymer Sheets Shape Up

    ACS Meeting News: Lithographic patterning technique dictates 3-D forms that polymer gel films can adopt when hydrated

  • Policy

    Vetting Threats To Safe Drug Supplies

    FDA-commissioned study seeks to characterize an insidious attack on public health

  • Policy

    Patent Ruling Dismays Biotech

    Supreme Court limits personalized medicine claims

Science Concentrates

Materials

Capsules Tuned For Drug Delivery, Imaging

ACS Meeting News: Metal-organic containers could be used to carry cargo into cells

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Loss Of A Printed Icon, Methylimidazole-Lite Cola

 

