Bausch & Lomb Wins Battle For Ista

Bausch & Lomb plans to expand its eye drug pipeline through the $500 million acquisition of Irvine, Calif.-based Ista Pharmaceuticals. Bausch & Lomb is stepping in after a failed hostile takeover of Ista by Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Last October, Valeant offered roughly $314 million for the eye-care company; it raised the offer in January but later abandoned it after failing to come to an agreement with Ista management. Bausch & Lomb says it already has a good working relationship with Ista because for years it has manufactured most of Ista’s U.S. product line.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter