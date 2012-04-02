COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Beckman Coulter has spun some advanced features into its new line of ultracentrifuges, the Optima X Series, to increase productivity and reduce costs. Optima X Series ultracentrifuges reach speeds as fast as 100,000 rpm but are nevertheless the quietest floor model ultracentrifuges available, according to the company. Remote-control capabilities enable the instruments to be operated from personal computers or smartphones, and the centrifuges can send e-mail messages to users if the onboard diagnostics sense problems. Touch-screen displays are large and easy to operate, even with gloves, and include real-time graphing of centrifugation speed and temperature as runs progress. Regenerative braking captures energy generated in rotor slowing and applies it back to a lab’s local circuit, reducing energy costs. The series has two models: the basic XE model and the advanced XPN model. The XPN model adds networking, onboard simulation, and customizable security and tracking to the XE’s functions.
