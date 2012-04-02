Biotech Firm Durata Plans To Go Public

Durata Therapeutics is hoping to raise $86 million through an initial public offering of stock, according to a recent Securities & Exchange Commission filing. Durata was formed in late 2009 to commercialize dalbavancin, an antibiotic licensed from Pfizer. Pfizer acquired the drug in 2005 through its $1.9 billion purchase of Vicuron. Dalbavancin, a long-acting lipoglycopeptide, is in two Phase III studies for treating acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
