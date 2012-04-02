COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
CEM’s new Mars 6 microwave sample preparation system recognizes vessel types and automatically programs parameters needed for fast, complete digestions of samples for elemental analysis. The unit maintains proper reaction conditions by controlling its 1,800-W dual magnetrons to optimize the microwave energy delivered to specific sample vessels. Its user interface includes a high-resolution color LED touch screen with speakers, and its One Touch Technology software permits users to select among preinstalled methods to choose those appropriate for specific samples.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter