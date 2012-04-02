Cabot Aerogel Finds Home In New York

A 12-story apartment building in New York City has become the world’s first large residential project to use Cabot Corp.’s Lumira brand aerogel to provide daylight. Aerogel, a porous silica considered the world’s best insulator, was incorporated into translucent glass panels created by Advanced Glazings. Thanks to aerogel’s insulating properties, the panels have the same insulation value as that of a solid exterior wall, Cabot says.
