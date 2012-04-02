DSM Snaps Up Food Enzymes Business

DSM has acquired food enzymes and oilseed processing businesses from San Diego-based Verenium for $37 million. The businesses are expected to post sales of $15 million this year. Included in the deal are licenses for α-amylase and xylanase enzymes for the food and beverage markets. For the oilseed processing market, DSM obtained Purifine, an enzyme that increases yield and makes processing less expensive. The businesses’ R&D portfolios and partnership agreements will transfer to DSM. Finally, DSM will have access to Verenium’s microbial biodiversity collection and library.
