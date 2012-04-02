Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Are Editors Coercing Citations?

April 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Dear colleagues, this is a request for your participation in a survey. Please consider this actual example: A scholar receives a letter from the managing editor of a journal saying his article has been accepted for publication. Sometime later, the author receives a follow-up letter from the senior editor of the same journal directing the author to add citations from his journal. Specifically the editor writes, “You only use one (name of my journal) source which is unacceptable. Please add at least five more relevant (name of my journal) sources.”

Notice that this citation request does not mention omitted content or shortcomings in the manuscript’s analysis; it simply asks the authors to cite related articles in the editor’s journal.

This practice is controversial. Some view it as inappropriate behavior, padding citations and diluting the value of the reference list. Others see it as a legitimate way to introduce readers to past literature in the editor’s journal. This study investigates this issue, and we need your help. Please take a moment to complete the following survey; it will take just a few minutes. If you want to participate in this survey, just follow this link: www.surveymonkey.com/s/DIFN.

As required by our Institutional Review Board, individual identities will not be revealed or linked to specific responses. In fact, SurveyMonkey does not connect responses to responders; we cannot identify you. IRB contact information: www.uah.edu/IRB.

Thank you for your help.

By Allen Wilhite, Department of Economics
Eric A. Fong, Department of Management
University of Alabama, Huntsville Huntsville, Ala.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Those Darn Cell Phones
Assisting Journal Reviewers
Reactome Array Paper May Be Withdrawn

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE