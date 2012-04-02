Merck To Support Quebec Venture Fund

Merck & Co. is investing $35 million in a new investment fund, the Merck Lumira Biosciences Fund, that’s intended to support early life sciences innovation in Quebec. Other investors in the fund, which hopes to raise $50 million in all, include Lumira Capital and Teralys Capital. Merck’s contribution is part of the $100 million it promised in 2010 to invest in Quebec life sciences R&D when it announced its decision to close the Merck Frosst Centre for Therapeutic Research in Montreal.
