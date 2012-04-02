Novasep Invests In China, Refinances

Novasep has opened a 2,000-m2 extension to its process development and manufacturing facility near Shanghai. The French company, which has been operating in China since 2006, says it has doubled its staff in Shanghai over the past two years. Novasep recently completed a refinancing, following a spate of acquisitions and ownership changes that left it more than $500 million in debt (C&EN, Jan. 9, page 22). The refinancing includes a $40 million investment from Fonds Stratégique d’Investissement, a French government investment fund.
