COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Oxford Instruments launched a benchtop electron magnetic resonance (EMR) system called AffirmoEX. Electron magnetic resonance, also called electron paramagnetic resonance or electron spin resonance, measures unpaired electrons in free radicals, transition-metal complexes, and other species. Oxford designed AffirmoEX for the academic marketplace, where it believes EMR instruments are underutilized owing to the obsolescent design and high cost of previous commercial systems. According to the company, “AffirmoEX is an affordable system occupying minimal bench space. It does not require the large magnets and cooling systems needed by older style systems. It will be offered with a curriculum package for teaching professionals to bring the technique back into laboratories of the 21st century.” Other application areas include the food, transport, and engineering industries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter