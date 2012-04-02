Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

PicoSpin

by Stu Borman
April 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 14
Until now, the smallest nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer capable of obtaining chemical shift information on nuclei in samples has been the size of a desk and cost about $100,000, according to PicoSpin. The company has now reduced this type of NMR instrument to the size of a shoe box and a cost of about $25,000. The level of miniaturization that made the new PicoSpin-45 possible is based on microcoil NMR research and magnet advances. The 10.5-lb instrument, which is being distributed exclusively by Cole-Parmer, is designed for education, process control, and other applications where size and cost are important. The 45-MHz miniature NMR obtains proton spectra at resolutions exceeding 100 ppb. To obtain spectra, liquid samples of 20 μL or larger are injected into an internal capillary via front-panel fittings. The instrument’s temperature-controlled permanent magnet operates without any need for a cryogenic liquid.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

