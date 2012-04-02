Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pittcon Roundup

by A. Maureen Rouhi
April 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Pittcon is a signature event for the instrumentation and analytical chemistry communities. C&EN’s comprehensive coverage of Pittcon 2012 begins on page 32, reported by Senior Editor Celia Arnaud, Deputy Assistant Managing Editor Stu Borman, and Senior Correspondent Marc Reisch.

Despite some questions about the exhibition (C&EN, March 19, page 3), Pittcon offers not only a terrific overview of the breadth of instrumentation innovations and offerings, but also historical perspective in the form of the annual Pittcon Heritage Award. I attended the meeting’s plenary lecture and was delighted with the accessibility of the lecturer’s talk. Most of all, I enjoyed the conversations with visitors at C&EN’s booth.

The opening session featured the presentation of the first-ever posthumous Pittcon Heritage Award, to Genzo Shi­madzu Sr. and Jr., father and son founders of the Japanese instrumentation company that bears their name. Shimadzu Chairman of the Board Shigehiko Hattori accepted the award from Chemical Heritage Foundation President and CEO Thomas R. Tritton and Pittcon President Jon Peace.

Genzo Sr. was a maker of Buddhist altars before he became an inventor of instruments. When Western powers forced Japan to open its ports to international trade in 1868, the nation also opened its eyes to Western technology. At the Physics & Chemistry Research Institute in Kyoto, the elder Shimadzu learned to repair and maintain foreign equipment. In 1875, he began manufacturing distillation and other devices for use in Japanese schools. After Genzo Sr. died in 1894, control of the business went to his eldest son, Umejiro, who changed his name to Genzo.

With his younger brothers, Genzo Jr. took the business in new directions, notably storage batteries and X-ray equipment. Today, Shimadzu offers diverse products, from analytical and measuring instruments to aircraft and industrial equipment.

In the plenary lecture, R. Graham Cooks, Henry B. Hass Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Purdue University, shared his vision: the mass spectrometer as a people’s instrument, based on the premise that everyone could have a reason to use a mass spectrometer. To make the point, he showed a video of two people in a supermarket with a portable mass spectrometer. They took an orange purported to be “organic.” On-the-spot analysis showed that the skin contains thiabendazole, a pesticide applied to oranges after harvest to prevent fungal growth. “Not organic,” Cooks declared.

“We have a lot of measurements to make,” Cooks said, but most instruments are geared for high-end analysis. For the “billions of items of commerce, food, medicine, and household items,” he said, “we also need to develop less capable instruments that can make lots and lots of measurements with adequate analytical performance.”

At the C&EN booth, I asked those who said they read C&EN, “How are we doing?” The answers varied from good to great. “I joined the American Chemical Society to get C&EN,” offered one visitor.

James Bellows, an engineer at Siemens Energy, in Orlando, came by especially to thank C&EN for being his “lifeline to the chemistry world.” Bellows works in the steam turbine department at Siemens’ energy sector headquarters for the Americas. His job is to keep impurities in the steam at only 4 x 10-7 M to avoid corrosion. Above approximately 10 parts per quadrillion, he says, salts can deposit on the turbines, leading to corrosion. But a few parts per billion is a practical, effective limit; at higher concentrations, salts and oxides can become thick deposits on the turbine, causing capacity to drop. “A 2% capacity loss gets people very excited,” he said, because downtime from his turbines can cost up to $250,000 to $1 million per day.

Bellows is the lone chemist among hundreds of mechanical and electrical engineers at his location. “I think about chemistry in everything,” he said, and C&EN “keeps me up-to-date.” For topics familiar to Bellows, he said, C&EN “has it right. That gives me confidence that all the reporting is good quality.” Thanks for the feedback, Jim.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From the archives: The 1930s
Highlights of the ACS Spring 2019 National Meeting in Orlando
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Francis J. Honn

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE