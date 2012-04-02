Advertisement

Energy

Russia Destroys 60% Of Weapons Stockpile

by Glenn Hess
April 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 14
Russia has eliminated about 60% of its 40,000-metric-ton chemical weapons stockpile, according to the state-run Itar-Tass news agency. More than 24,157 metric tons of chemical agents has been destroyed to date. The Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty that entered into force in April 1997, obligated member countries to eliminate their arsenals of chemical warfare materials by 2007. Several countries, including Russia and the U.S., were given five additional years to complete the destruction of their arsenals. But both Russia and the U.S. have acknowledged that they will not meet the April 29, 2012, deadline. Member nations agreed last December not to penalize either country. Instead, Russia and the U.S. must submit plans for eliminating their remaining stockpiles, along with firm completion dates, to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which monitors compliance with the treaty. Russia intends to finish destruction of its weapons stockpile by the end of 2015. The U.S. plans to complete disposal operations in 2021.

