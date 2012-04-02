COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
SFC Fluidics’ portable low-pressure liquid chromatography system, the Handy-LC, exemplifies the instrument miniaturization trend evident at Pittcon in recent years. The Handy-LC, about the size of a shoe box, eliminates “the need to stabilize samples and transport them to a laboratory for analysis and purification and will therefore increase efficiency and lower total costs in production and research environments,” according to the company. The system’s ePump provides precise flow rates spanning four orders of magnitude in a pulseless manner. And its QuickConnect connectors enable the system’s modular components and fluid lines to be snapped together easily. Applications include quality assurance of vaccines in resource-constrained environments, in-line quality control of bioprocesses, and biopharmaceutical discovery and development.
