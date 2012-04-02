SGL Carbon Will Buy Acrylic Maker

Carbon fiber maker SGL Group has signed a contract to acquire an 86% stake in the Portuguese acrylic fiber firm Fibras Sintéticas de Portugal for $33 million. SGL plans to buy the remaining Fisipe shares from public stockholders. SGL says the acquisition of Fisipe, which had sales of $174 million last year, will help it back-integrate. Acrylic fibers and carbon fibers are made from the same polyacrylonitrile (PAN) precursor. SGL plans to convert most of Fisipe’s acrylic fiber lines to make the PAN fiber it needs to produce carbon fiber.
