COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced one new and one updated capillary high-pressure ion chromatography system at Pittcon 2012—the Dionex ICS-4000 and -5000. The dual-channel ICS-5000 was first introduced two years ago, but high-pressure capability has now been added, enabling operators to achieve higher efficiency separations. The new ICS-4000 incorporates the ICS-5000’s capillary and new high-pressure features but is a less expensive single-channel instrument suitable for routine analysis. Both systems are compatible with new highly efficient 4-μm particle-size columns and are “reagent-free” systems that use deionized water to electrolytically generate high-purity eluants. Both also support a range of ion chromatography detectors, including conductivity, electrochemical, ultraviolet-visible, and mass spectrometry types as well as the new Dionex QD, a charge detector optimized for weakly dissociated ions such as organic acids, amines, and silicates.
