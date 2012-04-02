U.K. Cancer Group Has Investment Fund

Cancer Research Technology, the commercial arm of the nonprofit Cancer Research U.K., has joined with the European Investment Fund to create an $80 million fund that invests in scientific discoveries made in the U.K. It’s intended to bridge what the partners call a funding gap in the U.K. between cancer drug discovery and early commercial development. The new fund follows on the heels of similar investment funds formed in Europe by Index Ventures and the Wellcome Trust (C&EN, March 26, page 11).
