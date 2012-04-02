Waters, Ireland Offer Biopharma Training

The Irish National Institute for Bioprocessing Research & Training, in Dublin, and the instrumentation firm Waters have established the Complete Product & Processing Characterization Facility. CPPCF will train industry and government scientists in biotherapeutics analysis and characterization methods and familiarize them with U.S. and European pharmaceutical regulations. The Irish institute has also been named a Waters Center of Innovation in glycobiology research, led by NIBRT principal investigator Pauline Rudd.
