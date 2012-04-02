COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
The YSI 2900 advanced biochemistry analyzer, from Xylem Analytics’ YSI brand, has a smaller footprint than the company’s previous analyzers and accommodates a wide range of sample containers, including 96-well plates. It produces results in about 60 seconds for glucose, lactate, ethanol, and other biochemical substances with accuracies comparable to those of high-performance liquid chromatography. The icon-driven user interface has built-in training videos for easy operation, and the system’s built-in sample-handling capabilities eliminate the need for a separate autosampler. Applications include bioprocess monitoring, biofuel production and research, clinical blood chemistry, and food and beverage processing.
