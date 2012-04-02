Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Xylem Analytics

by Stu Borman
April 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 14
The YSI 2900 advanced biochemistry analyzer, from Xylem Analytics’ YSI brand, has a smaller footprint than the company’s previous analyzers and accommodates a wide range of sample containers, including 96-well plates. It produces results in about 60 seconds for glucose, lactate, ethanol, and other biochemical substances with accuracies comparable to those of high-performance liquid chromatography. The icon-driven user interface has built-in training videos for easy operation, and the system’s built-in sample-handling capabilities eliminate the need for a separate autosampler. Applications include bioprocess monitoring, biofuel production and research, clinical blood chemistry, and food and beverage processing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

