Army Energy Lab To Open Near Detroit

The Army’s new Ground Systems Power & Energy Laboratory will open this week at the Detroit Arsenal, a former military tank production plant. The facility focuses on emerging energy technologies and testing of systems used in land vehicles. Three energy technology labs will conduct research on fuel cells, energy storage, and hybrid-electric technologies. Five vehicle testing labs will study components such as air filters, radiators, and electrical systems under various environmental conditions. The Army says industry and academic partners will be invited to work with Army scientists on the facility’s specialized equipment. Among them is one of the world’s largest environmental chambers that can subject vehicles and parts to wide variations in temperature, humidity, and wind speed. The Ground Systems Power & Energy Lab is the newest member of the Army’s Tank Automotive Research, Development & Engineering Center’s laboratory system.
