The Mediterranean: Beneath The Surface
The famous sea faces challenges from climate change, pollution, overfishing, and tourism—to name just a few
April 9, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 15
The famous sea faces challenges from climate change, pollution, overfishing, and tourism—to name just a few
Cover image:
Credit:
The famous sea faces challenges from climate change, pollution, overfishing, and tourism—to name just a few
Scientific toolmakers look to private equity to bring novel instruments to market
Foundation celebrates a century of advancing science
ACS Meeting News: Defense agency funds research to combine nanoparticles and textiles for protective clothing of the future
Pinova, formerly part of Hercules, gets investment and attention from a new owner
ACS Meeting News: Hydrogen-bonding organocatalysts offer new ways to run metal-free addition reactions