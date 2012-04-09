Advertisement

09015-cover-seaweedscxd.jpg
April 9, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 15

The famous sea faces challenges from climate change, pollution, overfishing, and tourism—to name just a few

Volume 90 | Issue 15
Environment

The Mediterranean: Beneath The Surface

The famous sea faces challenges from climate change, pollution, overfishing, and tourism—to name just a few

Instruments Of Success

Scientific toolmakers look to private equity to bring novel instruments to market

100 Years Of Supporting Science

  • People

    Research Corporation Turns 100

    Foundation celebrates a century of advancing science

  • Materials

    Shielding Soldiers With Fabric

    ACS Meeting News: Defense agency funds research to combine nanoparticles and textiles for protective clothing of the future

  • Business

    A Pine-Fresh Start

    Pinova, formerly part of Hercules, gets investment and attention from a new owner

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Silanediol Catalysts Take The Stage

ACS Meeting News: Hydrogen-bonding organocatalysts offer new ways to run metal-free addition reactions

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Tricked-Out Lab Coats, Cuddly Pathogens

 

Job listings

