Bayer To Sell Agchem Plant To Aurelius

Bayer CropScience has agreed to sell its manufacturing site in Norwich, England, to the private equity firm Aurelius for an undisclosed sum. The plant employs about 260 people involved in making and formulating crop protection products and specialty chemicals. Aurelius says the purchase is part of a plan to expand in the contract manufacturing field. The Munich-based firm earlier acquired the European contract manufacturers Isochem and KemFine UK. Aurelius says it will build a wastewater treatment plant and a multiproduct facility at the Norwich site.
