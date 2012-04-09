BioSuccinic Acid Venture Launches

Reverdia, a joint venture between DSM and Roquette, has officially launched after receiving regulatory approval. The firm is constructing a facility at a Roquette site in Cassano Spinola, Italy, to make biobased succinic acid from starch feedstocks. The plant will come on-line by the end of the third quarter with a 10,000-metric-ton-per-year capacity. Roquette has hosted a demonstration biosuccinic acid plant in Lestrem, France, since January 2010 to validate the technology and supply samples to potential customers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter