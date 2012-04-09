Honeywell’s UOP subsidiary will spend $20 million to expand its adsorbents and catalysts plant in Mobile, Ala., by the end of the year. The investment will boost output of Ionsiv ion-exchange adsorbents as well as adsorbents and catalysts used by petrochemical makers and refiners.
Linde has signed a contract to supply carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and ammonia to Sadara Chemical, a joint venture of Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco that is building a large chemical complex in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia. Linde will spend $380 million on facilities to produce the gases.
J.M. Huber Corp. has acquired the specialty hydrate flame-retardant business of Almatis. Huber already supplies nonhalogenated flame retardants and smoke suppressants, including magnesium hydroxide and molybdate-based products.
Q-cells, a solar-cell manufacturer with headquarters in Germany, has filed for bankruptcy after struggling with reduced government aid and low-cost competition from China. German solar firms Solon and Scheuten Solar also went bankrupt this year.
Mitsui Chemicals and SCG Chemicals will set up a joint venture in Rayong, Thailand, to produce sealant films made from Mitsui linear low-density polyethylene. The polyethylene will be supplied by Prime Polymer, a Mitsui subsidiary that makes polymers with the help of proprietary metallocene catalysts.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has invested $4.5 million to expand its Billingham, England, site. It refurbished a microbial fermentation lab and added process development labs. Over the past 12 months, the site’s workforce has grown by about 50% to more than 150 employees.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will acquire Allos Therapeutics in a transaction valued at up to $206 million. The deal follows failure of a Spectrum anticancer drug, apaziquone, in a Phase III clinical trial. Both companies have approved cancer drugs.
Zambon will invest $26 million in fellow Italian firm Newron Pharmaceuticals. Zambon will also pay an undisclosed sum for the option to license safinamide, a Newron treatment for Parkinson’s disease in Phase III clinical trials. Merck KGaA earlier disclosed it is returning the rights to safinamide to Newron.
Albany Molecular Research Inc. has signed an option agreement to license its tubulin inhibitor compound, ALB 109564(a), to Bessor Pharma. AMRI, a contract research firm, will receive a fee and reimbursement for intellectual property associated with the compound, which was discovered in an internal R&D operation that has since been discontinued.
