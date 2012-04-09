Cytec Gets Indian Mining-Chemical Firm

Cytec Industries has acquired Star Orechem International, an Indian chemical maker, for $37 million. Cytec says the acquisition will increase its capacity for metal extraction chemicals by 25%. Use of solvent extractants to treat copper-containing ore is rising, according to the firm, which expects its separations business to grow at a double-digit rate over the next few years. Cytec says the acquisition will allow it to better supply mining customers in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter