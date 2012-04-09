FRX Raises Funds For New Polymer Plant

FRX Polymers, developer of a family of inherently flame-retardant plastics, has completed a round of financing that raised $26.7 million. The financing was led by BASF Venture Capital, which invested $2.7 million, and DB Masdar Fund. Founded in 2007, FRX operates two pilot plants at its headquarters in Chelmsford, Mass., and one in Switzerland. It recently announced plans to build a commercial-scale plant for its polyphosphonate polymers at a Bayer site in Antwerp, Belgium.
