Gasoline With 15% Ethanol Approved

EPA has moved to allow higher levels of ethanol to be added to gasoline sold for motor vehicles. The agency announced last week that it has granted approval to 20 renewable fuel refiners to market ethanol to be mixed with gasoline at a 15% level, so-called E15 motor fuel. The current maximum for gasoline is 10% ethanol, and U.S. refiners of corn-based ethanol find they are producing more ethanol than is needed to supply the domestic market. EPA will limit the use of E15 to model-year 2001 and newer vehicles, and pumps must be clearly labeled at stations where E15 is sold, the agency adds. The Renewable Fuels Association and other ethanol trade groups applauded the announcement, but the American Petroleum Institute, which markets gasoline, opposes it. API warns that preliminary results of a study it is funding show E15 may damage car engines. The growing use of corn-based ethanol has also concerned some environmental groups as well as other organizations that want corn to be used as food or feed rather than diverted to fuel production.