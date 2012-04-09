Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Gypsum Genesis

Calcium sulfate mineral crystallizes through a series of nanoscale species

by Jyllian Kemsley
April 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Gypsum crystallizes not from amorphous precursors but through specific nanocrystalline forms that arise from subsaturated conditions, report researchers in Europe (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1215648). The findings contradict what scientists previously believed about nucleation behavior of gypsum, CaSO4•2H2O, which is used commercially in drywall and plaster and is also known for fouling pipes in desalination plants. The research team, led by Liane G. Benning, of England’s University of Leeds, and Juan Manuel García-Ruiz, of Spain’s University of Granada, studied nucleation and growth of CaSO4 and found that the material nucleates as nanocrystalline particles of bassanite, CaSO4•0.5H2O, that are 10–15 nm in diameter. Although the experimental solution concentrations were supersaturated for gypsum, they were not saturated for bassanite. The bassanite nanocrystals then evolve into porous nanorods up to 100 nm long. The nanorods aggregate and eventually transform into micrometer-sized gypsum crystals. Understanding bassanite formation prior to gypsum crystallization may help to reduce scaling in desalination plants, the authors say.

Set of four images shows: Bassanite nanocrystals (far left) grow into nanorods (center left) and then aggregate (center right) before transforming into gypsum crystals (far right).
Credit: Science
Bassanite nanocrystals (far left) grow into nanorods (center left) and then aggregate (center right) before transforming into gypsum crystals (far right).
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Giant crystals in Mexican cave face dehydration﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-step synthesis yields large 2-D COF crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium ion microscopy reveals mysteries of spiky bacterial filaments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE