Lonza Announces New CEO

Richard Ridinger will become CEO of Lonza effective May 1. He replaces Stefan Borgas, who resigned late last year in the wake of poor financial results. Ridinger previously held leadership positions at Henkel and Cognis. “Richard Ridinger could be a person who grew up with Lonza,” says Lonza Chairman Rolf Soiron. “He is a chemical engineer who knows our industries, customers, and products.” Ridinger will inherit the Visp Challenge project, an overhaul of the firm’s main fine chemicals manufacturing site in Visp, Switzerland.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter