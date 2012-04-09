Sigma-Aldrich Buys Research Organics

Sigma-Aldrich has acquired Cleveland-based Research Organics for an undisclosed amount. The nearly 60-year-old company makes biological buffers and other high-purity biochemicals for use in molecular biology, diagnostics, cell culture, and pharmaceutical production. It has become part of Sigma-Aldrich’s fine chemicals unit, which can now supply buffers from two sites. “Research Organics is an important addition to our pharmaceutical-grade portfolio of raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry,” SAFC President Gilles A. Cottier says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter