Solazyme, Bunge Join For Algae-Based Oils …

Algal oil firm Solazyme and agribusiness giant Bunge have formed a joint venture to build and operate a commercial-scale oils facility in Brazil. The plant, which will be located adjacent to Bunge’s Moema sugarcane mill, will have an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons. It will combine Solazyme’s algal oil technology and Bunge’s cane sugar raw-material supply capabilities to make triglyceride oils for oleochemical and fuel applications. Start-up is expected in the second half of 2013. Bunge is an investor in Solazyme.
