ACS News

ACS Welcomes Iraqi Delegation

by Linda Wang
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
A delegation of 10 Iraqi chemists attended the ACS national meeting in San Diego as part of a program to rejuvenate the national chemical society in Iraq.

ACS, through its Office of International Activities, organized the effort, which was led by the U.S. Department of State Chemical Security Engagement Program (CSP) and facilitated by the nonprofit international development organization CRDF Global. While in San Diego, the Iraqi chemists met with members of ACS governance and attended committee meetings, networking events, and technical symposia.

“We want to work to promote international science collaboration, and we want to ensure that scientists are integrated into an international scientific community,” said Kate Eyerman, a program officer with CSP. “One way that we look to do that is by strengthening chemical societies and promoting scientific communities.”

“They’re learning a lot about our governance, and I hope we can give them some ideas that they can take back home to help them in rejuvenating the Iraqi Chemical Society,” said Nancy B. Jackson, ACS immediate past-president and manager of the International Chemical Threat Reduction Department at Sandia National Laboratories. “The other thing I hope is that we can get some collaboration going.”

One of the delegates said attending the ACS national meeting has helped him expand his professional network. “We are building a new Iraq and hoping that with the [help of] American institutions, we can rebuild Iraq on a solid basis,” he said.

Judith L. Benham, chair of the ACS Committee on International Activities, said that supporting this effort is consistent with the committee’s mission. “Our number one strategic goal is international collaborations in support of global challenges, and a lot of the issues that they’re facing are representative of global challenges.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

