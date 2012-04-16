Controlling The Code
Companies make headway in understanding epigenetic targets and designing drugs to modulate them
April 16, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 16
Companies make headway in understanding epigenetic targets and designing drugs to modulate them
Cover image:
Credit:
Companies make headway in understanding epigenetic targets and designing drugs to modulate them
Medicinal chemists debut five drug candidates and describe their discovery.
Medicinal chemists debut five drug candidates and describe their discovery.
ACS Meeting News: Perennial session serves up potential drugs for hepatitis, migraine, cancer, and type 2 diabetes
The flood of natural gas production is hoped to slow climate change, but it might just make it worse
Medicinal chemists debut five drug candidates and describe their discovery.
Medicinal chemists debut five drug candidates and describe their discovery.