Controlling The Code

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09016-cover-AstraZenecacxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09016-cover-AstraZenecacxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 16, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 16

Companies make headway in understanding epigenetic targets and designing drugs to modulate them

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 16
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Controlling The Code

Companies make headway in understanding epigenetic targets and designing drugs to modulate them

LX4211 - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Medicinal chemists debut five drug candidates and describe their discovery.

GS-9620 by Gilead Sciences and BMS-791325 by Bristol-Myers Squibb

Medicinal chemists debut five drug candidates and describe their discovery.

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Drug Candidates Debut

    ACS Meeting News: Perennial session serves up potential drugs for hepatitis, migraine, cancer, and type 2 diabetes

  • Environment

    Methane: A New ‘Fracking’ Fiasco

    The flood of natural gas production is hoped to slow climate change, but it might just make it worse

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Revisiting 2007 and 2009 Disclosures

    Medicinal chemists debut five drug candidates and describe their discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pharmaceuticals

GSK2636771 - GlaxoSmithKline

Medicinal chemists debut five drug candidates and describe their discovery.

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT