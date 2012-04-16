Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Albert S. Hester

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Albert S. Hester, 88, a retired science and technology editor from Ormond Beach, Fla., died on Jan. 13.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., Hester began studying chemistry in 1940 at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University in Blacksburg before he left to serve in the Army during World War II. As a member of the 87th Infantry Division of the 912th Field Artillery Battalion, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.

After receiving a B.S. degree in general science from Virginia Tech, he worked in London as the European correspondent for Chemical & Engineering News in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Returning to the U.S., he joined American Cyanamid in Wayne, N.J., remaining there for at least 20 years. During this time, he earned an M.B.A. in finance in 1974 from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J. Subsequently, he served as editor of a genetic technology engineering newsletter in New York City for Technical Insights, which was later acquired by John Wiley & Sons, until his retirement in 2009. Hester was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947.

A voracious reader, Hester had a keen interest in Egyptology, which led him to study hieroglyphics.

Hester is survived by his wife, Angela, whom he married in 1958; son, Richard; daughter, Susan Pendleton; and two grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Earl V. Anderson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Wynne

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE