Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Arthur R. Kavaler

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Arthur R. Kavaler, 91, former editor and publisher of Chemical Marketing Reporter (now ICIS Chemical Business), died on Jan. 18 from complications of heart disease.

Born in New York City, Kavaler earned a bachelor’s degree in English from New York University in 1941 and a master’s degree at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1942.

Early in his career, he worked in the news department of the radio station WQXR and in the Washington, D.C., bureau of the now-defunct Syracuse Herald-Journal. In 1947, he joined Schnell Publishing as market editor of Oil, Paint & Drug Reporter (OPD). He was appointed news editor in 1949, managing editor in 1952, and editor-in-chief in 1969. In 1972, he became president of Schnell and publisher and chief executive officer of OPD (later renamed Chemical Marketing Reporter and then Chemical Market Reporter).

Schnell’s profitability quickly increased under his direction, as he added innovative products to the company’s portfolio, including a new monthly feature magazine, Chemical Business, and the first electronic reference database for chemical manufacturers, CompuReach.

He stepped down from his roles as publisher and editor-in-chief of Chemical Marketing Reporter in 1990 but continued to serve as an editorial consultant for Schnell and for various trade organizations until 1995. In his honor, Schnell created the Kavaler Award, which was presented to leading chief executives in the chemical industry from 1990 until 1999.

After retiring in the late 1990s, Kavaler took courses at Columbia University and traveled extensively with his wife, Lucy. He also indulged his passions for archaeology, collecting Mayan and Chinese artifacts, and for the arts, supporting museums and concert halls in New York City. He played tennis until the age of 70.

He is survived by his daughter, Andrea, and son, Roger. His wife of 62 years died in 2010.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Earl V. Anderson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grace B. Borowitz
Leopold May

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE