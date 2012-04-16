BASF Picks India For Specialties Plant

BASF will spend $200 million to set up a polyurethane production base in a special economic zone in Dahej, Gujarat, in northwestern India. Expected to come on-line in 2014 and employ more than 250 people, the facility will be BASF’s second-largest manufacturing site in the country. Using isocyanate raw materials produced at BASF plants outside India, the plant will make thermoplastic polyurethanes, polyurethane parts used in noise and vibration applications, and polyurethane precursors such as polyetherols and polyesterols. The new production base will also make surfactants for home and personal care products as well as polymer dispersions used in coatings and paper.
