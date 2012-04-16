BMS-927711 - Bristol-Myers Squibb

So far, four CGRP antagonists have reached human clinical trials and have been effective at treating migraines. None of the molecules, however, has made it to market. “The clinical proof-of-concept is there,” but the search for the right molecule continues, Luo said. BMS previously developed the drug candidate BMS-694153 for intranasal administration (J. Med. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jm800546t). But the company sought a drug that could be taken orally. To reach that goal, BMS chemists swapped a piperidinopiperidine amide in BMS-694153 for a pyridine—a type of exchange known to lead to improvements in oral bioavailability. The swap worked, leading to BMS-846372 (ACS Med. Chem. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ml300021s). However, BMS-846372 had low aqueous solubility, which could lower its chances of becoming a successful drug. To improve that solubility, the BMS team decided to add polar groups to its molecule, something that’s been tough to do with CGRP inhibitors historically. In the end, the team managed to add a primary amine to BMS-846372’s cycloheptane ring without compromising CGRP activity. This led to BMS-927711.